Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $853.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

