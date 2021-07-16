Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UNM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 1,496,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

