Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UPST opened at $113.09 on Friday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

