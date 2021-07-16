Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Upwork comprises 1.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Upwork worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPWK stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 16,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,427. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

