Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.37. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 597,079 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$795.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.