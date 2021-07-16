Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.90. Urban One shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 230,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

