UREEQA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $223,077.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $701,885.77 and $223,077.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.