Ursa Fund Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. 4D pharma comprises about 1.9% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned 0.90% of 4D pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBPS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 5,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. 4D pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

