Ursa Fund Management LLC Makes New $16.19 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,193,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 17.6% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $80,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $27,515,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $117,530,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $223.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.