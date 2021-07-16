Urus (URUS) Price Tops $6.98 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.98 or 0.00021926 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $244,871.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00817365 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

