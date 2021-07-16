USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.12 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,451.25 or 1.00708872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

