USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Down 0.3%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 3,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 30,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USHG Acquisition stock. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. USHG Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 14.06% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

