UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

