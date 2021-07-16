Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4,097.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. 6,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

