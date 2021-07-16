Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 463,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 86,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 88,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,710. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

