Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VONE stock opened at $202.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.79 and a 12-month high of $204.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.