Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $202.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.79 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

