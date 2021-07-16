Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $71.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

