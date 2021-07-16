Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VTHR opened at $200.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $144.86 and a 12 month high of $202.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

