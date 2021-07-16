Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,645.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,841. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

