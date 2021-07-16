Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

