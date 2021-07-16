Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) shares shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11. 253,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 440,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.