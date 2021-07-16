Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1,145.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,322,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 110,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $144.84. 3,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,927. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

