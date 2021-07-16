VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VACNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY remained flat at $$38.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

