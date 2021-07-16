VAULT One Day Volume Tops $1,201.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00012048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $1,201.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00146491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.83 or 0.99824462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,496 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.