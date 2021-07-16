Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 3.4%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.36.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

