Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,979 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vector Acquisition worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $22,775,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,110,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VACQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.