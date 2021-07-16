Velas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $85.59 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

