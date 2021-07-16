Velas (VLX) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Velas has a total market cap of $86.58 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000940 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001345 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

