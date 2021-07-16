Veles Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $58,193.72 and $70.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,452.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.35 or 0.05956166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.20 or 0.01390033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00382899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00129572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00620013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00389757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00297321 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,058 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.