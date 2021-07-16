Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.15

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.15 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 92.49 ($1.21). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 46,719 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of £115.14 million and a P/E ratio of 36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.15.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.