Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 1,223.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,177 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Veoneer worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.