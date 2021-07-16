Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of analysts have commented on VNE shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

