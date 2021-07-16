Veoneer (VNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.46.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.