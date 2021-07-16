Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 8,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($12.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($10.29). Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

