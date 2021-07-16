Verasity One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.91 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $40.06 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00301044 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,189,191,461 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

