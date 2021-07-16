Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sells $511,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 240,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,955. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.60.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

