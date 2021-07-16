VeriCoin Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,698.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,803.93 or 0.99710849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,847,874 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

