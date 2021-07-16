VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.41% of VeriSign worth $538,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in VeriSign by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in VeriSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,937,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

