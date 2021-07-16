Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 31,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,947. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $244,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

