Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.43 ($0.35). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.38 ($0.34), with a volume of 250,767 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.87. The firm has a market cap of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

