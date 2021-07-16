Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.