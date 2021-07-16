Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Verra Mobility worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after buying an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after buying an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Verra Mobility by 74.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,356,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 580,998 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

