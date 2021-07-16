Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 8.7%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -52.16.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,727. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $6,594,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

