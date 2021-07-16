Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42.80 ($0.56). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 562,807 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £147.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15). Also, insider Robert Forrester acquired 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

