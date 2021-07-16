VerusCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $39.81 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $39.81 million and $12,217.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00146203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.37 or 1.00101913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,267,421 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

