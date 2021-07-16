Vetri (VLD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $161.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vetri

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 361,854,970 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

