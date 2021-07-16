VG Acquisition (NYSE:VGAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.65

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1809823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

