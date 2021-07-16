Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $193,249.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00381754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,696 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

