Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Purchases $16,940,220,000.00 in Stock

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) CEO Video River Networks, Inc. purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30,800.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,940,220,000.00.

Video River Networks, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Video River Networks, Inc. bought 62,000 shares of Video River Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,464.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276,768,000.00.

Video River Networks stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. Video River Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08.

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

