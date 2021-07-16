VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.62 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00837451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

