VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $550,334.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. VIDY has a market cap of $17.20 million and $550,334.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00817365 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

